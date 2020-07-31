Amid the concerns of spike in Coronavirus cases, the IPL-13 will be played in the United Arab Emirates this year between September 19 and November 8, with no presence of stadium fans due to Coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The preparations for the 13th edition of much vouched for Indian Premier League have started in full swing from BCCI's end. Amid the concerns of spike in Coronavirus cases, the IPL-13 will be played in the United Arab Emirates this year between September 19 and November 8, with no presence of stadium fans due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Major precautions in-place

1. Players and support staff will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests at least four times during the interval of two weeks before the start of Cricket's most popular league.

2. The vocals of a match, the commentators, will have to sit while maintaining the distance of six feet inside the Commentator box.

3. The post-match presentation of awards and accolades too will be organised while maintaining the social distancing norms.

4. The Dressing Room of players too will have to be sanitised every hour, with no more than 15 players present at one time.

5. Teams will be put inside the specific Bio-secure bubbles, where no interaction with the Outsiders will be allowed, except for prior appointments with all due precautions in place.

6. Players and the rest of the team staff will have to install the COVID monitoring app, DXB, on their smartphones. DXB app is UAE's equivalent of India's Aarogya Setu app.

7. As for accommodations and travel concerns, according to a media report the individual franchises will have to get their own accommodations in the UAE, with BCCI coordinating with the UAE authorities to sort out the plan for intra-UAE travel for the matches.

Governing council to meet on August 2

To detail upon the final proceedings of the Indian Premier League, the IPL governing council is supposed to meet on Sunday (2st August). After this, the Board will undertake further detailing of the premier tournament with primary stakeholders including franchises, broadcasters and sponsors.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma