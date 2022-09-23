'No Better Feeling...': Yuvraj Singh Turns Back The Clock With Masterclass Knock | Watch

Former India swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh was in brilliant touch in the game against England Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Thursday. The veteran all-rounder is currently playing for India Legends and keeping his fans at the verge of their seats with his stylish batting.

Turning back the clock, Yuvraj played an unbeaten knock of 31 off 15 balls studded with three sixes and a four. His shots and timing were same as it used to be in his playing days. The batter played with a strike-rate of 206.66 and unveiled some of his vintage shots.

Taking to Twitter, the stylish player wrote, "No better feeling then being on the park!"

India Legends defeated Ian Bell’s England Legends by 40 runs in rain-hit game of the Road Safety World Series 2022 in Dehradun.

Apart from Yuvraj, Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan accumulated 20-ball 40 and 27 off 11 balls respectively. Tendulkar was awarded Player of the Match for his knock which included three sixes and as many fours.

Put in to bat first, India Legends posted 170/5 in 15 overs. In reply, England Legends were never in the hunt as Rajesh Pawar scalped 3/12 to restrict the Englishmen to 130/6 in 15 overs.

India Legends openers Naman Ojha and Tendulkar got off the blocks rapidly. The duo got to the 50-run mark in no time and Tendulkar in particular was quite aggressive from the start. The Indian cricket legend was dismissed after scoring 40. Yusuf Pathan and Suresh Raina carried on from where the openers left.

Pathan smacked three sixes in his quickfire innings of 27 off 11 balls while Raina was dismissed for 12. Yuvraj joined the party alongside Stuart Binny and the left-hander turned back the clock with three sixes in his unbeaten 31. Binny (18) and Irfan Pathan (11 not out) played cameos down the order to take India Legends to 170 for 5 after the game was reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain.

In reply, the England Legends started well with the openers Phil Mustard and Dimitri Mascarenhas finding the gaps in the powerplay. Mustard played well for his 19-ball 29 and it turned out to be the highest score in the innings as wickets kept tumbling.

India Legends are now 2nd on the points table behind Sri Lanka Legends, level on 12 points with West Indies Legends after 4 matches.