New Zealand Script Rare Record In Test Cricket's 145-Year-Long History

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand players celebrating the fall of Pakistan's wicket. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand saw a rare feat in the history of the 145-year-long Test cricket. The incident happened on the opening day of the Test in the first session of play.

New Zealand scripted history at National Stadium in Karachi after being asked to bowl first by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who won the toss.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee called his spinners early in the game and that move gave results to the visitors. Southee brought in Ajaz Patel in the fourth over of the match and he bagged Abdullah Shafique (7), who was stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

In the seventh over, Pakistan lost Shan Masood (3) in the same manner as Shafique but to a different spinner, this time Michael Bracewell.

It was the first occasion in men's Test cricket that the first two wickets have been taken on stumpings, a rare first of the red-ball game achieved on Monday.



It is the second time it had occurred overall, with the Women's Test between Australia and the West Indies in Jamaica in 1976 also commencing with two stumping dismissals.

However, New Zealand failed to capitalise on the early momentum as Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who got a recall in the Test side, stitched a 196-run stand for the fifth wicket after reeling at 110/4.

Babar remained unbeaten on 161 studded with 15 fours and a six while Sarfaraz departed after playing a brilliant knock of 86-run including nine fours. Pakistan were at 317/5 in 90 overs at the stumps on day one.

Meanwhile, Babar broke the 16-year-old record held by Mohammad Yousuf as he became Pakistan's most run-getter in a calendar year. The captain surpassed Yousuf's record of 2,435 runs in 2006.

Batting on 54* at the end of the first session, Babar has 2477 runs across all formats in 2022. The half-century also means he now holds the record for most scores of 50 or more in a calendar year. This was Babar's 25th 50+ score, surpassing Ricky Ponting's record of 24 in 2005.