Another Pakistani government official also told Reuters the team wasn't ready to enter the stadium on security grounds. This is the first time in 18 years that New Zealand was visiting Pakistan.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand cricket team abandoned its historic tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. New Zealand was to play Pakistan on Friday in the first of the three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi. Both teams were also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series.

In extraordinary circumstances, New Zealand's cricket team refused to travel to the stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday. "Our security officials and Pakistan cricket board has been trying to convince the team for hours, but that didn't work," news agency Reuters quoted a top Pakistani security official as saying.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour," NZ Cricket said in a statement.

It added that arrangements were now being made for the team's departure from Pakistan. "I understand this will be a blow for the Pakistan Cricket Board, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

New Zealand will not comment on the details of the security threat not the updated arrangements for the departing squad, the statement added.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said: “The players are in good hands; they're safe – and everyone's acting in their best interests."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that New Zealand unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same.

“The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB said that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay here.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. Cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal. is in danger of being cancelled after the first match of the ODI series could not begin on time on Friday at the Pindi stadium,” it added.

Top teams have avoided touring Pakistan citing security concerns after the 2009 attack on a bus carrying Sri Lanka cricketers to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

New Zealand, who last toured Pakistan in late 2003, finished runners-up in the 2019 50-overs World Cup and are also the reigning world test champions.

Pakistan will also host England and West Indies later this year, while Australia are scheduled to visit early next year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan