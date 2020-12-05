Star New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has decided to quit international cricket and has signed a three-year contract with Major League Cricket in the USA.

Wellington (New Zealand) | Jagran Sports Desk: Star New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson, who was once a celebrated all-rounder, bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday. The 29-year-old all-rounder, however, has announced that he has signed a three-year contract with Major League Cricket in the United States of America (USA), fuelling speculations that he might play represent them in international cricket in future.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, the 29-year-old said that is was an honour for him to represent New Zealand and he would have loved to have played more for the Kiwis but it is time to move on.

He also thanked her fiancé Mary Margaret, who was born in America, for supporting him and for the sacrifices she made by moving to New Zealand and "getting immersed in a different culture".

"It hasn't been an easy decision. I asked myself several questions. What do I want to do now or what do I want to achieve in the next two years, five years, 10 years? As you get older you think about life a little bit more broadly as well," he was quoted as saying.

"So, when the opportunity arose, we thought that living in America is the best thing, not only for my cricket, but it's, it's the best thing for both of us in general as well," he added.

The 29-year-old was a celebrated all-rounder in New Zealand cricket once and had made his international debut in 2012. He holds the for the fastest one day international (ODI) hundred in international cricket.

However, frequent injuries and slump in form lead to Anderson's fall in international cricket. Though the 29-year-old cricketer tried to make several returns, he last played for New Zealand in 2018. He will now join Pakistan's Sami Aslam and South Africa's Dane Piedt in the MLC T20 league in the USA.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma