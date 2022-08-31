New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Says It's 'Right Time To Finish'

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retired from international cricket on Wednesday. In a long statement, the 36-year-old said he is "not getting younger" and the training is getting harder, "particularly with the injuries", adding that he has a "growing family" to take care about.

"I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few week," he said. "I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish."