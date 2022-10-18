New BCCI President Roger Binny Reveals His Priorities

Former India pacer Roger Binny has announced his priorities after taking charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Tuesday.

Binny became the 36th president of BCCI unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. The 67-year-old said that his priorities will be to manage injuries to players which hampers the team's plans for the tournament and second to upgrade the conditions of the Indian pitches.

"As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on 2 things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan. Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country," ANI quoted Binny as saying.

In the BCCI AGM, General Body representative MKJ Majumdar was elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI. Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya have been elected as representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council.

The BCCI also gave the formal approval to Women's IPL in the AGM.

The audited accounts for FY 2021-22 were passed and adopted by the General Body. The Annual Budget of FY 2022-23 was approved by the General Body. The Senior Men’s Future Tour Programs for 2023-2027 and Senior Women’s Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 were approved by the General Body.

"The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term.," BCCI said.

Outgoing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated Binny for his new role and said the Indian cricket board is in strong hands.

"I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck," ANI quoted Ganguly as saying.