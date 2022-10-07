Netizens Lash Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan For Slow Knocks After India Lose 1st ODI Against SA

The first ODI between India and South Africa got over last night with the hosts facing a nine-run loss at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead against India in the three-match series.

Chasing 250, wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson put his all to take the side over the line but his valiant unbeaten knock of 86 runs laced with three sixes and nine fours went in vain as the visitors successfully defended the 250-run target.

Shreyas Iyer and Sahrdul Thakur were the other two batters who had a decent outing in the first ODI. Iyer scored 37-ball 50 while Thakur hit 33 off 31 balls and kept India alive in the chase.

Indian openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill failed to give a promising start as they both returned to the hut inside six overs.

Middle-order batters - debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were at the receiving end of the Twitterati for their slow knocks in the first ODI. Gaikwad scored 19 off 42 balls while Kishan amassed 20 off 37 balls. After India's loss in the match, the netizens slammed both batters for their batting approach.

Ruturaj was a phenomenal performer for CSK in the IPL. In fact, he had won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season, having scored 635 runs in 16 matches that campaign. But, his ODI debut didn't go as planned.

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad played for to just Secured there place..



Ishan Kishan #Ruturaj Gaikwad



Lord Shardul Thakur #SanjuSamson

#IndvsSAodi pic.twitter.com/eOm0DpDPgg — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) October 6, 2022

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad wasted too many balls else would have been a different story. Tried defending it all when we started chasing with RR of more than 6. These kids not yet ready for international.

Don't mention pitch, Shardul and Samson batted on same.#INDvsSA

— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 6, 2022

Ishan kishan and ruturaj gaikwad should themselves leave the team and play more domestic before they display such ridiculous batting anymore #ishankishan #ruturajgaikwad #INDvSA #INDvsSA — Sachin (@sachii656) October 6, 2022

Lord shardul is better than ishan kishan and ruturaj gaikwad #IndvsSAodi pic.twitter.com/56AjtdBfHw — baka🇮🇳 (@baka53668395) October 6, 2022

We lost the match there when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan played 80 balls scoring only 39 runs from it. They doesn't even know how to rotate strike.



Well played Shardul Thakur and Sanju samson. #IndvsSAodi — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) October 6, 2022

India will take on South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9.