Netizens Hail Umran Malik's ODI Debut Against New Zealand, Praises Youngster's Hasty Pace

India handed two debut ODI caps to pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday. Arshdeep has been consistent with Men in Blue's T20I side since making his debut against England in July.

But it was a different case for the 23-year-old speedster from Jammu and Kashmir who made his T20I against Ireland in June this year and got dropped from the side for the next tours.

Malik made the headlines in the IPL 2022 while playing for SunRisers Hyderabad as he shocked one and all with his ability to clock the speed of 150+ kmph consistently. He emerged as the find of the tournament for India and bagged the highest wicket for his side.

The right-arm pacer concluded the IPL season with 22 wickets in 14 games and made his case strong for India debut. Former cricketers and current members of the Indian side also praised the speedster for his raw pace and swinging skills.

Finally, after representing India in T20Is, Malik got his ODI cap ahead of the clash against New Zealand. In the match, the pacer grabbed two wickets in his 10-over spell but sadly it wasn't enough for Men in Blue to restrict Tom Latham (145*) and Kane Williamson (98*)from chasing 307.

Another debutant, Arshdeep went wicketless in his 8.1 overs giving away 68 runs. Shardul Thakur was the other bowler who got one wicket as India suffered a seven-wicket loss in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Twitterati applauded Malik's performance in his debut ODI and celebrated it on social media.

Umran Malik The Jammu Express in his 1st ODIs 153.1kmph 🔥 What a Moment #UmranMalik #NZvsINDpic.twitter.com/HK57WE30U2 — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) November 25, 2022

#UmranMalik

Umran bowls 153.1 Kmph speed delivery in his first ODI game. 🔥💥#UmranMalik #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/xiQPvn9BAr — Dr. Cric Point 🏏 (@drcricpoint) November 25, 2022

Put into bat, Indian batters Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50) and Shreyas Iyer (80) struck the fifties to guide the side to 306/7 in 50 overs. New Zealand comfortably chased the target in 47.1 overs as Tom Latham played a blistering knock of 145* runs while Kane Williamson struck not out 98 to guide the side over the line. The hosts won the match by seven wickets and lead the series 1-0.