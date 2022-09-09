Nepal Cricket Board Suspends Sandeep Lamichhane After Arrest Warrant Against Him For Raping Minor

CRICKET Association of Nepal (CAN) on Thursday suspended their skipper Sandeep Lamichhane after an arrest warrant has been issued against him by the police in Kathmandu for allegedly raping a minor girl. On Thursday, it was made public that a complaint against Lamichhane was lodged in a Kathmandu police station, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Leg-spinner Lamichhane is the flagbearer of the game in the country as he made a name for himself from his mystery bowling. He has played in all the prominent T20 leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League. Currently, the 22-year-old is in West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad for the Caribbean Premier League 2022. He has not played in any of the three matches so far and Tallawahs on Thursday announced that he would be leaving the tournament with immediate effect.

CAN's acting secretary Prashant Vikram Malla said that Lamichhane's suspension would remain in place pending a complete investigation. It also said that Lamichhane has been summoned to report to the police in Kathmandu, who are investigating the complaint. The decision to suspend him was taken following a meeting of the CAN board, ESPNcricinfo added.

Lamichhane got the recognition in 2018 when he was brought in by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) at a price of Rs 20 lakh and he became the first Nepalese cricketer to feature in the IPL.

The spinner has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is after making his international debut in May 2018. He has scalped 254 international wickets for his national side. He was appointed as the skipler by the board in December last year.