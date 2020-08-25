National Anti-Doping Agency to carry out 50 tests during IPL

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will conduct dope tests of players taking part in the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 19, according to reports. The NADA has reportedly planned to set up five Dope Control Stations (DCS), including one each at the three tournament venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dubai. The other two centers will be set up at the two training centres - Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and ICC Academy in Dubai.

NADA director told TOI, "The dope control officers have been directed to perform ‘in competition' test only at the paying venues, while the ‘out of competition’ testing will be strictly carried out at the training sites". Apart from that, Navin Agrawal also informed that during the tournament, a total of 50 samples of the cricketers will be taken.

According to the reports, NADA will also take samples of the star players of India like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and others. Along with the urine test, NADA’s DCOs can also take blood samples, if needed. There are three separate teams made to conduct anti-doping test, each team will consist of 5 members. National anti-doping agency has appointed one senior official, two DCOs along with UAE’s local attenders, said reports.

According to the Times of India, there will be three teams traveling to UAE for a dope test programme in different batches. "The first batch will leave in the first week of September. Before their departure, all team members will be tested for Covid-19. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will be tested again,” TOI quoted Navin Agarwal as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel