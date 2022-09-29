Naseem Shah Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Miss Remainder Of England T20Is

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has tested positive for the COVID-19 and will miss the remaining T20Is against England.

Naseem was discharged from hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia and the PCB said the fast bowler was feeling "much better."

"Shah is back in the team hotel where he will follow all Covid-19 protocols," the PCB said in a statement.

Naseem spent Wednesday night in hospital after the pneumonia diagnosis, and the PCB announced their in-house medical panel was monitoring him.

The youngster became the second member to contract the virus after an unnamed member of Pakistan support staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Naseem is in doubt for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand, which is due to get underway in Christchurch on October 7 as preparation for the World Cup.

The Pakistan squad leaves for New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series also featuring Bangladesh, with the final on October 14. They then depart for Australia for the World Cup, where, after a pair of warm-ups - including one against England - they play their first group game in Melbourne on October 23 against India.

The 19-year-old only featured in the first T20I of the series and returned with expensive figures of 0-41 off his four overs.

Currently, Pakistan is playing host to England for seven-match T20I series. The hosts are leading the series 3-2 after five matches of the series.