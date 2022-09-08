Naseem Shah Is Greatest Asset For Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar After Win Over Afghanistan

Naseem Shah was the star of Pakistan's Super 4 game against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. The youngster kept himself caml in the most intense situation and hit two successive sixes on the first two balls of the last over to get better of their opponents and qualify for the summit clash.

In a highly intense encounter, fierce bowling from Afghanistan, while defending a target of 130, brought them back into the match after Pakistan were at 97/5 after 16.2 overs. However, Pakistan collapsed from there on, and they went to 118/9 in the penultimate over.

Naseem Shah took the charge of run chase in the final over as 11 were required from the last six balls. After two balls of Fazalhaq Farooqi it was Naseem who run in excitement of securing a final berth.



"Hats off to you Naseem Shah, you're the greatest asset to this cuntry I told you a month ago in Rawalpindi that you're gonna be a superstar and thankfully, you're a superstar now. It was amazing to see you. Keep yourself fit and keep yourself sustained," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

He further urged Babar Azam to come one down in the batting order after four flow shows in the Asia Cup. Babar has 10, 9, 14, and 0 in his four matches in the tournament so far which resulted in his T20I rankings as his teammate Mohammad Rizwan has displaced the former from the no. 1 spot in the T20I rankings.

During the match, Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad Malik were involved in an ungly confrontation after the former's dismissal in the 19th over. Ali almost hit the Afghanistan pacer with his bat, and tempers were seen flaring.

However, commenting on the incident, the veteran pacer heavily criticised Afghanistan for this unprofessional behaviour as according to him Afghan players pushed Ali from the behind.

“We as a nation always love and support Afghanistan during their tough times, what was that behaviour after dismissing Asif Ali, who pushed him around and even abused him? You play cricket, show your passion but such arrogance should not be shown isilye allah ne aapko saza di, isilye ne aalah ne ek pathan ko duusre pathan se chakka marwake zaleel kiya, aur rote hui gayi Afghanistan team (and this is the reason why the almighty punished you, and this is the reason why the almighty made a Pathan (Naseem Shah) hit a six against you, and you were humiliated and Afghanistan team went out crying),” Akhtar said.

“Afghanistan are playing good cricket, you are a good team, but you should make it personal. We don’t do this to even India, India wale Pappiya jhapiya kar rahe hai hamare saath, aap hai ki hamare bhai hai, sah mulk hain, hum apse laad bhi karte hai, khyal bhi rakhte hai, and aap kya batameezi bhi karte ho. (We do not make it personal with even the Indian team. We are so well-behaved with them and here you are, we consider you our brothers, you are our neighbouring nation, we love and take care of and here you are showing your brazenness) this is not acceptable yaar,” he added.