Narendra Modi Stadium Gets Guinness World Record For Largest Attendance At A T20 Match

BOARD of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday received the certificate from Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match which was played at Ahmedabad's newly constructed Narendra Modi Stadium during this year's IPL final.

During IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the state of the art stadium at Gujarat's capital city hosted 1,01,566 people, setting a world record for a T20 match.

The news was shared on the official Twitter handle of BCCI with the caption, "A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL."

A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL pic.twitter.com/PPhalj4yjI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022

The same was also shared by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who expressed gratitute towards fans and wrote, "Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI."

Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI https://t.co/JHilbDLSB2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 27, 2022

In their inaugural season, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy after beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.