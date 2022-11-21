Narayan Jagadeesan Sets World Record With Five Consecutive Century In List A Cricket, Misses Triple Hundred

Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan scripted a world record to his name on Monday as he became the first player in the history of cricket to smash five consecutive centuries in List A games.

The batter achieved the feat against Arunachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The 26-year-old surpassed former Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara who had four consecutive tons to his name during the 2014-15 season.

The wicketkeeper-batter became the highest individual scorer in a List A innings after he smashed 277 off 141 balls studded with 15 sixes and 25 fours to guide his side to 506/2 in 50 overs. For the first time in List A cricket, the 500-run mark has been touched by the team.

The right-handed batter became the sixth player to hit a double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He now became the highest individual scorer in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He overtook Prithvi Shaw, who had scored 227 against Puducherry last year. When Jagadeesan went past 268, he broke the record of Ali Brown and became the highest individual scorer in a List A innings. Previously, Brown held the record for the highest individual score in List A as he scored 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.

He also has the most number of consecutive tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having outdone players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, who have scored four centuries each.

Jagadeesan is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 624 runs in six matches at an average of 156.00 and is still going.

With this, he has left behind Kumar Sangakara, who had scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He registered 105* against Bangladesh, 117* against England, 104 against Australia and 124 against Scotland to finish with 541 runs in the tournament at an average of 108.20. He finished as second highest run-getter in the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)