'Najam Sethi's Comments Are Baseless': Asian Cricket Council Denies 'Unilateral' Decision On Announcing Calendar

THE Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday slammed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi over his comments on Jay Shah after he announced the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure.

On Thursday, ACC president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure.

PCB Chairman Sethi called the decision unilateral and said the board was not consulted before announcing the calendar including the Asia Cup 2023 which will be hosted by Pakistan.

Sethi took to Twitter and wrote “Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated.”

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Responding to Sethi's allegations, ACC has claimed that the schedule was communicated with the PCB and other cricket boards but they got no suggestion for modification from Pakistan while other members shared their responses.

Official media statement in response to @najamsethi 's comments on the ACC 2023-2024 calendar and pathway structure: https://t.co/mBXpeNOXYb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 6, 2023

"It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022," the ACC said in a statement.

"The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB.

"In view of the above, Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC," it added.