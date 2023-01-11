Naatu Naatu Wins Golden Globe 2023: Here's What David Warner Said On RRR's Incredible Success, See Post

IT was a moment of great pride for India as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original song on Wednesday. Ever since the news came out, wishes started pouring in around the world for the team including acclaimed music composer M. Keeravani. One such wish from Australian cricketer on David Warner caught everyone's eye.

Warner, in the past, has served as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). According to the cricketer himself, he is a big fan of Indian movies and regularly posts about them on his official Instagram account. Here's what he posted:

Extraordinary is a very small word to describe the grandiosity of Rajamouli's much-acclaimed 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu', which bagged the Best Original Song trophy at this year's Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

Here are some incredible facts around the song:

1. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

2. Naatu Naatu' was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

3. The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.