Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday bid adieu to his responsibility as a leader in the shortest format of international Cricket. He showcased his gratitude towards the opportunity for having led the team and explained what it meant to lead India in the T20 format.

"His aggression is never going to change. The day it does, I'll stop playing cricket. Even before I became captain, I have always loved to contribute in some way or the other, Indian captains said.

Speaking during the toss, Virat mentioned how it's been an honour for him to lead the Indian side and said, "It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward."

Kohli had announced his decision to give up T20 captaincy before the World Cup. He has also stepped down as captain of his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the post-match presentation, on leaving T20I captaincy, Virat said he is relieved first as this was the right time to manage my workload.

"Relief firstly. It's been an honour but things need to be kept in the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. The guys have really made my work easier."

He further lauded his teammates and said, "The way we played the last three games, it's a game of margins - T20 cricket these days. Two overs of attacking cricket at the top is what we were missing in the first two games. As I said, we weren't brave enough in those games, and in the group we were in, it was tough."

"A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They have done a really great job," he said.

Virat also hinted at his successor and said, "It's time for the next lot to take the team forward."Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands."

