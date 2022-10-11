'He Will Do Well': Muttiah Muralitharan Picks His Favourite Spinner For T20 World Cup 2022

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan talked about his favourite spinner, the chances of his country in the tournament and his view on Indian spinners and squad.

The leading wicket-taker in both ODI and Tests hopes that winning the Asia Cup title will boost the morale of the Sri Lankan side heading into the T20 World Cup. The veteran spinner is confident that the island nation will qualify in the Super 12 of the marquee tournament after missing the direct qualification due to poor ranking.

"After a long time, they've done really well in Asia Cup. I'm very happy for the team because they're a young team and I look forward to the future. In Sri Lanka, all the people love cricket so they watch cricket and don't mix cricket and politics in our country," Muralitharan told jagran.com.



"It's a different tournament, different players, different countries and everything is different. So, it's very difficult to predict anything. I think the confidence will be there as they won the Asia Cup but they have to play really hard as they will meet different teams in the tournament. Condition is different (in Australia)," he added.

On Sri Lanka playing the qualifier for the T20 World Cup, the veteran said, "We've not done really well in the league stages for the last two years so that pulled us out of the first teams (to get the automatic qualification in the tournament). We've been at the 9th or 10th spot so we've to play qualifiers. In the last World Cup too we played the qualifiers and qualified. It's sad for the team but you've to do it that's the way it is. I think they're good enough to qualify."

The 50-year-old believes that conditions in Australia will favour Australia, New Zealand and England but added that Asian sides will put up great competition in the tournament.

"Definitely, it will be challenging (for Asian teams) and it's an advantage for Australia, New Zealand and England because they've played in similar conditions a lot. But still, you can't count out the Asian teams wherever you play they'll give good competition,"

Muralitharan feels spinners dominate in the shortest format of the game and named Wanindu Hasaranga as his favourite spinner for the tournament. Hasaranga has done well for Sri Lanka in the limited-overs game in recent years. He has played 44 T20I and grabbed 71 wickets at an average of 14.74.

"I think spinners do well in T20 cricket because pace-off is more important. Good spinners will be the leading bowlers in the tournament. Hasaranga is the best in the T20 so he'll do well," the former spinner opined.

"India have Axar Patel, Ashwin and Chahal in their squad. Ashwin and Chahal are very experienced so India has a good spin attack and we've to see how they bowl in those conditions," he further added.

When asked about the reasons behind India's failure to lift their second T20 World Cup after winning the inaugural edition back in 2007, the legendary spinner pointed out that despite having a formidable squad the Indian team is missing out on luck in major tournaments.

"They've got the best set-up for the IPL but so many foreign players also come and play there so they also get their experience and know the players. So, that doesn't mean if you've the strongest league in the country, the team will be the strongest... Winning a World Cup is not only purely on talent at times you have to have a little bit of luck. It has to go in your way.

"In the inaugural T20 World Cup, the last ball that Misbah (got out) could have won Pakistan that tournament. At the end of the day, you play well and you have to have a bit of luck. In tournaments like World Cup, on your day you will definitely win because India is a formidable side, they're very talented cricketers but luck is not there," he concluded.