Murali Vijay Announces Retirement From International Cricket With Immediate Effect, See Post

Former India opener Murali Vijay on Monday, announced retirement from all forms of international cricket. The cricketer from Tamil Nadu posted a heartfelt message on his official social media account to confirm the news.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Samar."

The 38-year-old has been away from international cricket as he played his last match against Australia in 2018.

In his first-class career, Vijay has played 135 matches, scoring 9205 runs, including 25 hundreds and 38 half centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vijay was an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings side winning the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Vijay, who had returned to competitive cricket after a two-year absence through the 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), playing for Ruby Trichy Warriors, signed off by saying he will seek playing as well as business opportunities in a new atmosphere.