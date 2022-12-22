Mumbai Indians Full Squad IPL 2023: MI Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

IPL 2023 Auction: Mumbai Indians will hope to return to winning ways with a fresh bunch of players in the 16th edition of the tournament. (Photo: ANI)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have one of the most lethal squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but their bottom-place finish in the 2022 season have attracted a lot of criticism towards them.

Led by the most successful skipper in the history of the tournament Rohit Sharma, the side has won the title five times including two successive times in 2019 and 2020. The franchise failed to carry on their good run as they finished last in the points table with only four wins in 14 games.

Mumbai has a good mix of Indian stars including Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah and also possesses some domestic talents too.

With nine remaining spots including three overseas slots, the franchise will eye more firepower in all departments to support their frontline players.

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams. The list also has 132 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook and 273 Indian players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Mumbai Indians: Full squad and other details:

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

Purse remaining: 20.55 crore

Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis*, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T)*, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer*, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David*, Tristan Stubbs*.

Released Players: Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams*, Fabian Allen*, Jaydev Unadkat, Kieron Pollard*, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith*, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills*.