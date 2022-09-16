IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Appoint Mark Boucher As Head Coach

Mumbai Indian on Friday appointed South African legend wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their head coach starting with IPL 2023.

Boucher has had a long and illustrious career as a wicket-keeper, batsman and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper. Post-retirement he took over as coach for Titans, a top-level cricket franchise in South Africa, and led them to five domestic titles. In 2019, Cricket South Africa appointed Mark Boucher as the head coach where he crafted 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.

On his new role, Boucher said he is looking forward to adding value to dynamic unit.

"It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” he said in an official release.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”

Earlier, Mumbai Indians appointed Mahela Jayawardene as the Global Head of Performance, MI and Zaheer Khan as the Global Head of Cricket Development, MI.