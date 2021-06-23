Yes, you have guessed it right, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka ‘Mahi’ is on a vacation with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and we have some new pictures coming our way.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: If you also like watching the pictures and videos of the former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s adorable daughter Ziva, you would be excited to know that this time a lot of pictures are coming straight from the mountains. Yes, you have guessed it right, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka ‘Mahi’ is on a vacation with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and we have some new pictures coming our way.

Even though Mahi himself does not use social media much, but fans often get Doni’s glimpse via his daughter and wife’s Instagram profiles. Recently, Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to upload multiple photos from their vacation and fans are going gaga over them. The Chennai Super Kings captain seems to have taken a new look. He is seen sporting a fuller moustache in the pictures with little Ziva by his side, hugging her daddy’s legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

Even Ziva has an official Instagram account where her parents keep posting pictures of Zeva doing cute little things. The latest post of Doni and Sakshi’s daughter consists of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her vacation in the hills. One photograph features her dad Dhoni as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

In another post, Ziva can be seen petting a black dog while enjoying the picturesque valley. There are several other pictures of the lovely family enjoying themselves together away from the hustle-bustle of city life.

Dhoni was last seen playing during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. The tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 surge in the country and within the IPL bio-bubble. He will be next seen in action in September-October when the 2nd phase of the suspended season will resume. Dhoni will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 2nd phase.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha