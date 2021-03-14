Star Sports have posted a new photo of MS Dhoni in a Monk-like avatar. In the pic, he is sporting clean-shaven head and monk clothes. Scroll down to have a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni is among few Indian batsmen who are trendsetters, be it his long hair-look to a clean-shaven avatar. With his patience and brilliant game strategy, he managed to win millions of hearts, not just in India but across the globe. As Thala is busy practising in the nets for the upcoming IPL 2021, fans and media are leaving no stones unturned to gran every ounce of information doing around the skipper.

Now, igniting the fire to his fans' excitement, Star Sports have posted a new photo of MS Dhoni in a Monk-like avatar. In the pic, he is sporting clean-shaven head and monk clothes. Sharing the pic on their official Twitter handle, they wrote, "our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! ??What do you think is it about?"

Here have a look:

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Within a few seconds of the tweet, the pic went viral on all social media platforms leaving fans in utter surprise. On seeing the pic, his fans started speculating that his monk-look is for some commercial related to the upcoming IPL match. While others compared his look with his 'patient avatar' for which he is widely known. One of the users wrote, "Monk like patience . warrior like spirit. That's thala way."

Monk like patience . warrior like spirit.



That's thala way. pic.twitter.com/Bgw7nh4u3e — Amber Arya (@iamamberarya) March 13, 2021

Whereas another wrote, "#MSDhoni 's new monk look 😄😄Always calm and composed !!!!But tell me what is this@StarSportsIndia.....Is this any for any new add shot 🙄 ??

Here have a look at reactions:

#MSDhoni 's new monk look 😄😄

Always calm and composed !!!!

But tell me what is this @StarSportsIndia .....

Is this any for any new add shot 🙄 ?? https://t.co/mkskl0VJLo — Smriti Shukla (@TherealSmriti) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile YouTube Thumnails :



Dhoni ban gaye Sanyaasi !

Chale Himalaya ki or! — Raj Aryan Singh | ✍ (@RajAryanTrue) March 13, 2021

Thala 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Lavish (@_Flickofwrists) March 13, 2021

Very similar pic.twitter.com/zmg3R0UoYK — Rajat Kumar Barik (@RajatKumarBar13) March 13, 2021

Kuch nahi hai bas tufan se pehle ki shanti hai . Don't worry sher badi chhalang lagane wala hai 👍🤟 — Divya (@pagalensan) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni is busy practising in Chennai for IPL 2021, which will start on April 9. Chennai Super Kings is the first team to start with their practice after tasting major defeat in IPL 2020. The team will play its first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv