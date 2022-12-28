MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Argentina Jersey From Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi has sent his signed jersey to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni.

The news was shared from the official Instagram handle of Ziva, which is looked after by her mother Sakshi Dhoni.



Messi sent his 2022 World Cup jersey to Ziva with a message, "Para Ziva (For Ziva)." The caption of the post reads, "Like father, like daughter! " #commonlove #merrychristmas."

In the dramatic summit clash at Lusail Stadium, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after the teams were levelled at 3-3 at the end of 120 minutes. Messi scored a brace for their side and also contributed to one of the penalties while Angel De Maria produced one goal. For France, Kylian Mbappe scored hat trick but his side fell short in penalties.

The 35-year-old Argentine striker had a remarkable performance in the showpiece event where he netted seven goals and also made three assists in Qatar. It was Messi's fifth World Cup where he got his first title with Argentina.

Messi won the Golden Ball award in Qatar and became the first player to win the second Golden Ball accolade in the history of the showpiece event in his final World Cup.



The veteran wicketkeeper Dhoni is an ardent fan of football and even during his playing days he used to play football with the team for warm-up.