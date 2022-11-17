MS Dhoni Wins Men's Doubles Title at JSCA Tennis Championship 2022 | Watch

MS Dhoni and Sumeet Kumar Bajaj with their men's doubles title (Photo: @SumeetKumar1711 Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni is again in the headlines for winning the title but this time it is not in cricket. The veteran wicketkeeper won the men's doubles title at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Tennis Championship.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain paired up with local talent Sumeet Kumar Bajaj and went on to win the trophy on Wednesday.

Dhoni's partner took to Twitter and shared the news and wrote, "Finally #hattrick 2018 2019 2022

Thank you so much MS Dhoni Sir."

After taking retirement from international cricket, the 41-year-old has been trying his hands on professional tennis. He often practices at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Earlier, Dhoni along with his partner Sumit won the JSCA Tennis Championship in 2018 and 2019 too.

On the cricket front, Dhoni is still actively participating in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. In the upcoming 2023 season of IPL, Dhoni will continue to lead the side and has been an integral part of the franchise since its inception. He was retained by CSK ahead of the mini-auction in December.

Chennai Super Kings had released three overseas players - Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne and Chris Jordan. They have also let go of four domestic players - N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma and KM Asif, along with veteran batter Robin Uthappa who has retired.

Meanwhile, players retained in the squad are Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati.