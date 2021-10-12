New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni will not take any fees from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for mentoring the Virat Kohli-led team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday (October 13).

"MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dhoni was appointed as the mentor after the BCCI announced the squad in September for the mega-event, scheduled to start October 17. The former India skipper was in charge of the side that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and also led India to their second 50-over World Cup title in 2011 and then the Champions Trophy win in 2013. That was the last ICC trophy that India won. Since then, the Men in Blue have participated in four World Cups but failed to win any.

Earlier, Shah had said that the decision to appoint Dhoni as a mentor for the World T20 was taken after he met the 40-year-old in Dubai. Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma were also consulted.

"I spoke to him (Dhoni) in Dubai. He agreed to be a mentor for WT20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on the same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice-captain (Rohit Sharma) and everyone agreed," Shah had said in a virtual media interaction.

"Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be joining Team India as a mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. I am glad that MS has accepted BCCI's offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again," he had added.

Meanwhile, India's T20 squad includes, Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy. In addition, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur have been kept as standbys.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha