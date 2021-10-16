New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Are Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi expecting their second child? This question was raised by several people after rumours claimed Sakshi Dhoni is four-month pregnant following Chennai Super Kings' 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Though the news is yet to be confirmed, several people on Twitter have claimed that Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka has reportedly confirmed the news. "Priyanka Raina confirms that Sakshi Dhoni is pregnant for the second time. So Ziva will have a sibling soon. Congrats in advance MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni," said a Twitter user Joe Vignesh.

Another Twitter user who goes by the name AK Fan also claimed that Sakshi is four-month pregnant. "They are literally a perfect family... I think this family will remain forever," he tweeted.

Talking about Dhoni, the 40-year-old former India wicket-keeper batsman on Friday clinched his fourth IPL title as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following the match, Dhoni, who is set to join the Indian team as 'Mentor' for the T20I World Cup, said that he still has not left behind his legacy, indicating that he might feature in next year's IPL also.

"Well, I still haven't left behind," Dhoni said when asked about the legacy he is leaving behind. "It depends on BCCI with two new teams coming in. Well it's not about me playing for CSK, it's about what is best for CSK. The core group that can carry the team for 10 years. Now we need to see what is best".

The Chennai Super Kings skipper also said if any team deserved to win the IPL 2021 title it was Kolkata Knight Riders and also pointed out that the break helped the Eoin Morgan side.

"Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them," said Dhoni.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma