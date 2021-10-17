New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday said that veteran wicket-keeper batsman and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the first player to be retained by the franchise once the rules about the mega auctions are clarified by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

"There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn't something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS' case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year," a top CSK official said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The clarification from the Chennai Super Kings came after Dhoni, following his team's win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in final of the IPL 2021, said that it would depend upon the rules laid down by the BCCI whether he will continue to play for the franchise or not.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni had said.

"Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it's KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team, and support staff. The break really helped them. Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings on Friday won their fourth IPL title as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma