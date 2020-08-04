Singh, who played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup win, said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli backed him to the hilt, but Dhoni showed him the correct picture by stating that the selectors were not keen on selecting him for 2019 World Cup.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has credited former skipper MS Dhoni for showing him the 'real picture' of his future in Indian national team before the 2019 world cup. In an exclusive interview to News 18, Singh, who played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup win, said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli backed him to the hilt, but Dhoni showed him the correct picture by stating that the selectors were not keen on selecting him for 2019 World Cup.

“When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn’t have made a comeback. But then it was Dhoni who showed me the real picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you,” Yuvraj said. “He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could.”

Singh had made a comeback in the Indian team in 2013 after battling cancer, albeit he was was left out for the 2015 World Cup. Reflecting on the same, he said, “Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that ‘you are my main player'. But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can’t really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call”

“So I understood that as a captain sometimes you can’t justify everything because at the end of the day you have to see how the country performs,” Singh added.

Singh had made his debut for India in the year 2000 and enjoyed a nearly two decades of stellar career in white-ball cricket. In 2011, he won the player of the tournament award in the World Cup. The stalwart made his final comeback in the Indian Cricket team in 2017 and scored an impressive 150 against England in Cuttack. Two years later in June 2019, he announced his retirement from the international cricket.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja