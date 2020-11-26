The official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings shared a video showing MS Dhoni dancing with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva at what appears to be a celebratory party.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was seen shaking a leg alongside his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva in a now-viral video shared by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The video also shows Dhoni breaking into impromptu dance movies with friends at what appears to be a celebratory party.

"Can we stop ourselves from smiling while watching this? Definitely Not," CSK wrote on Twitter. The latter part of the caption was in reference to Dhoni's response to a question on his future in the IPL. Watch the video here:

The 30-second video has been watched over 72,000 times and received more than 15K likes on Twitter.

Dhoni retired from all formats of the game in August this year. He was last seen on cricket field during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020, where his team CSK fared poorly.

While Dhoni has retired from the international cricket, he will still be playing for franchises. On being asked whether he would retire from the IPL after the thirteenth edition, Dhoni said, "definitely not.' It, however, remains uncertain whether he will lead CSK in the future. IPL 2020 had marked the first time that CSK failed to make it to playoffs.

Meanwhile, India will stage a return to the international cricket with the first ODI match against Australia in Sydney on November 27.

