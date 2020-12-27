Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was named the wicket-keeper captain of ICC's Men's ODI and T20I teams of the decade, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli too found spots in both the elite lists announced on Sunday.

Indian players dominated the ODI and T20I teams, followed by Australian and South African players. However, no Indian bowler, including ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, found spot in the ODI XI. Notably, the world governing body of cricket chose Virat Kohli over Kane Williamson or Steve Smith as the skipper for the Test team of the decade. Kohli is also the only Indian player to find spot in all the three elite lists.

Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

Men's T20 Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Board and James Anderson

The men's test team has as many as four English players -- Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Stuart Board and James Anderson. Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to be included in the list.

Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav were included in the Women's T20I team, which is otherwise dominated by Australian players. Mithali Raj is the only Indian player to find spot in the Women's ODI team.

