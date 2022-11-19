MS Dhoni In New Swanky SUV Enjoys Drive With Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav | Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his love for bikes and cars. The Cricketer has a huge collection of vintage and luxury vehicles at his Ranchi residence which also has a separate parking place. Now, MS made a recent addition to his posh collection, a Kia EV6. After, buying the car, Captain Cool took Indian cricketers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav, for a ride in his new SUV. In the now-viral video, Dhoni, Ruturaj and Kedar can be seen getting in the car and driving off.

Watch the video here:

The car in the video is the Kia EV6, which is a five-seater fully electric SUV, available at a range of INR 59.95-64.95 lakhs. Meanwhile, the car company announced that it has sold over 200 EV6s in India. The car is equipped with a two-wheel drive setup with a front-mounted single motor that produces a maximum of 299 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. It is powered by a pair of electric motors. They are mounted at each axle, with a total output of 325 horsepower and 605 Newton meters of torque.

Talking about MS Dhoni, he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. He will now be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again.

CSK recently announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL auction next month. It retained India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Also, in the upcoming auctions, CSK is expected to keep an eye on options like Kane Williamson and Mayan Agarwal. CSK have INR 20.45 crore remaining in its purse and is expected to fill the two overseas slots.

CSK Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana