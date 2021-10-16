Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday spoke about his retirement plan from Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that a lot depends on the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) "with two new sides coming in" as his team defeated Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the 14th edition of the tournament.

"Well it's not about me playing for CSK, it's about what is best for CSK. The core group has carried the team for 10 years. Now, we need to see what is best. Well, I still haven't left," the 40-year-old former India wicket-keeper batsman said.

Dhoni also praised KKR for their performance in the second leg of the IPL 2021 and said that Morgan's side deserved to win the tournament this year. He said that the break might have helped KKR bounce back in the IPL 2021.

Speaking about his team's performance, the CSK skipper said that he used several players in different ways in this year's IPL and said that his side has several "match-winners". He also thanked his fans for their support.

"People who were in form they ensured they were scoring throughout the tournament and others were chipping in. Every final is special. Yes we are most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve," he said.

"I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that. We don't really talk a lot. It's more one on one. Our practice sessions are more like a meeting session also. People are more open that way. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure. You can't deliver without a good team. We also have great individuals as well," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma