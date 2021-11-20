Chennai | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and former India legend, on Saturday dropped a hint about his retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), saying he will decide whether he will play for the franchise in the next edition of the tournament.

Speaking at an event organised by the Chennai Super Kings following their victory in IPL 2021, the 40-year-old said that there is a "lot of time" so he does not need to make the decision in a hurry. However, Dhoni said that he hopes to play his last T20 match in Chennai.

"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," Dhoni was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I have always planned my cricket, my last international game on home turf was in Ranchi, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in five years, we do not know".

The former Indian skipper had retired from international cricket in 2020 but has been playing in IPL. Earlier in 2021, Dhoni had dropped a hint about his retirement, saying a lot depends on the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) as two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - are coming into the IPL.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," the 40-year-old had said.

Dhoni, who is considered as one of the successful captains across formats, has played 220 IPL games, scoring over 4,700 runs with an average of 39.55 and a strike rate of 135.83. He also has 23 fifties to his name.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma