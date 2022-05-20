New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a joyful news for scores of Chennai Super Kings fans across the country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday confirmed that he will play for the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2023.

During the toss ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, the CSK captain was asked whether he would play in the next year's edition of the tournament. "Definitely yes. It's a simple reason, it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni replied.

"Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I've got a lot of love and affection but it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And also hopefully next year it will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be like a thank you to all the different places we will be playing games at. Whether it will be my last year or not? That's a big question because we can't predict something that's two years down the line but definitely, I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," he added.

Speculations were rife on Dhoni's IPL future after Chennai's campaign in IPL 2022 ended. The match against Rajasthan in Mumbai is CSK's last game of the current season of IPL.

Former Indian captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar too hoped for Dhoni to don the yellow jersey in the 2023 season.

"Look at the way he's played this season. He's still keen and enthusiastic about the game. When you are not sure about your future you tend to lose your intensity on the pitch. But we've seen him running between the overs from one end to the other keenly, he's still fit and taking those quick singles and doubles while batting. All this only hints that 'Definitely Not'," said Gavaskar with a laugh on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Earlier, Dhoni returned to lead CSK after Ravindra Jadeja handed over the team's captaincy to him midway through the season. Before the start of the IPL 2022, Dhoni had relinquished the CSK captaincy and the responsibility was given to Jadeja.

Four-time IPL champions CSK had a forgetful season in the ongoing edition of the league. They have managed to win just four matches out of the 13 games they have played.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta