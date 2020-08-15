MS Dhoni made the announcement following months of speculations and rumours over his retirement.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from international cricket. He took to Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support. The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman made the announcement following months of speculations and rumours over his retirement.

The only captain to have led the team to victory in all three ICC Trophies – ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Dhoni has been one of the most loved cricketers in the country.

Let's take a look at some of his stunning records:

1. Dhoni is the one most successful Indian captains, leading the team to most number of victories in all three formats - 27 in testes, 110 in ODI and 41 in T20I. Under his captaincy, Dhoni had led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format.

2. Dhoni was the first captain to lead India to the top of the ICC test Rankings back in 2009. He also became the first Indian to lift the famous ICC Test Championship Mace.

3. Dhoni signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career. In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.

4. Dhoni is the first Indian wicket-keeper to amass more than 4000 Test runs. He made 4876 runs in 90 Tests with 6 hundreds and 33 fifties at an average of over 38.

5. Dhoni eclipsed Sourav Ganguly’s record of most Test wins as captain with 27 to become India’s most successful captain in the format.

6. Dhoni's 148 off 123 balls against Pakistan in 2004 remains the fastest century scored by an Indian wicket-keeper, and fourth overall.

7. In ODIs, Dhoni has been the fourth-most successful keeper with 407 dismissals. Also, he leads the list of most number of stumpings with 107. In T20 internationals, Dhoni leads with 87 dismissals with once again the most stumpings at 33.

8. The 183 not out that Dhoni smashed against Sri Lanka in 2005 is still the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in ODI cricket.

9. Dhoni has captained India in 332 international matches - 200 ODIs, 60 Tests and 72 T20Is – which is a world record. Australia’s Ricky Ponting has captained in 324 international matches.

10. MS Dhoni has remained unbeaten in 84 ODIs, which is again a world record. The second best is by former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock, who has 72 not outs to his name.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta