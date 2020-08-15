The veteran Indian captain had last played for the Men in Blue in 2019 against New Zealand at the semi-final in the ICC 50-over World Cup.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian captain and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday ended speculations about his international career and announced his retirement from the game.

The veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman, who turned 39 just a month ago, announced his retirement from international cricket by sharing a video on Instagram. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni said while sharing the video.

The veteran Indian captain had last played for the Men in Blue in 2019 against New Zealand at the semi-final in the ICC 50-over World Cup. Since then, speculations were made that the 39-year-old Indian captain might soon bid adieu to international cricket. However, the calm person he is, Dhoni without any buzz announced his retirement from the "Gentlemen's Game", ending his 16-year-old career.

Dhoni was commonly known as "Captain Cool" for his calmness and patience on both on and off the field. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who is considered as one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team, has also proved on a number of occasions that why he was called the "Captain Cool".

From handling tough situations as a captain to taking the team to victory by performing consistently in the death overs, Dhoni always approached the game with calmness, motivating players to perform better in upcoming matches without getting aggressive.

His calm approach towards the game also worked wonders for the Indian cricket team as under Dhoni, India won the inaugural T20 International World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India in 2011. With these two victories, Dhoni also became the first captain in international cricket to win both T20I and ODI World Cup. Under Dhoni, the Men in Blue also won the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and became number one in ICC Test Championship.

Dhoni always inspired the youngsters and motivating them that winning is possible even without getting aggressive and the cricketing world will surely miss his calmness on the field in years to come.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Mahi played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals for India. He now signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career. In the Test format, from which he retired in 2014, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.

