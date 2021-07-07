For over a decade, India’s cricket-dominated sports landscape was captained by Ranchi-born MS Dhoni, who gave India three major ICC trophies – inaugural T20I world cup, 2011 ODI world cup and Champions Trophy 2013.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: When Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket on an independence day with the song ‘main pal do pal ka shayar hu’ from film Kabhie Kabhie, the nation was left in tizzy. For over a decade, India’s cricket-dominated sports landscape was captained by Ranchi-born MS Dhoni, who gave India three major ICC trophies – inaugural T20I world cup, 2011 ODI world cup and Champions Trophy 2013.

Jagran English takes a trip back the memory lane to bring you the best moments of MS Dhoni’s career.

1. India Vs. Sri Lanka (2005; Jaipur ODI) – MS Dhoni: 183*

In a match that India won by six wickets with 23 balls remaining, MS Dhoni batted at number 3 and knocked an incredible 183 runs off 145 balls. The match introduced MS Dhoni as a power-hitter of the time. The score continues to be Mahi’s highest in his One Day International (ODI) career.

2. India Vs. Pakistan (2005; Vishakhapatnam ODI) – MS Dhoni: 148 runs

India set a massive score of 356 runs in the second ODI of the six-match series and recorded an incredible victory by 58 runs against the arch rivals. Mahi scored an inning of 148 runs off 123 balls with a strike rate of 120.33 which produced 15 boundaries and four sixes.

3. India vs Sri Lanka (2011; Mumbai ODI World Cup final) – MS Dhoni: 91* runs

The 91-runs knock by MS Dhoni remains captain cool’s most memorable knocks of all time along with Gautam Gambhir’s 97-runs inning in the same match. As India chased 274 runs posted by Sri Lanka, Mahi’s signature helicopter shot gave India its final push to bag the second ODI world cup title in 28 years.

4. India vs Australia (2013 Chennai test) – MS Dhoni: 224 runs

Four years after India first became the number one Test team in the world, a memorable knock came from captain MS Dhoni and that too from Chennai, the city where Dhoni is known to have attained a demigod figure because of his association with Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Dhoni scored 224 runs in the first inning of the test match, following which India won the test match by eight wickets.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma