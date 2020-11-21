New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj decided to stay with the Indian team in Australia for "national duties" despite losing her father back home, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. In a statement, the Board said Siraj was given the option to fly back to be with his family in the hour of grief but he decided to stay for the series.

"Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj lost his father on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief," BCCI said in a statement. 

"The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties. The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase.

India is scheduled to play T20, ODI, and Test series against Australia later this year. Siraj was selected in the Indian squad after his decent performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Several former players, including Sourav Ganguly and Suresh Raina took to twitter to express condolences to the pacer. 

The Indian Team has started practising in Sydney after completing their quarantine requirements.  

