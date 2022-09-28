Mohammed Shami Tests Negative For COVID-19

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday announced that he has tested negative for the COVID-19 after missing the T20Is against Australia due to the virus.

The experienced pacer shared his negative COVID19 report on his Instagram story and wrote "Negative" with three heart emojis coupled with dancing emojis.

Earlier in the day, BCCI added fast bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Shami and Deepak Hooda for the T20Is against South Africa which commences from today.

Before the start of the series against Australia, Shami tested positive for the COVID-19 and was expected to be available for 20-over series against Proteas. But as per the BCCI, "Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series".

The veteran pacer is also part of India's T20 World Cup squad but only as a reserve player. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

After a 2-1 series win over Australia, India will lock horns against South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala later in the day.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.