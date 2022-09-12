Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Return For T20I Series Against Australia, South Africa

India's pacer spearheads Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will return in action in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma will lead both the squads and will get more time in the middle ahead of the showpiece event. Shami has made a come back in the Indian squad after he was not picked in the India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. He was also not named in India's Asia Cup squad. On the other hand, Bumrah and Harshal will make their return after recovering from their respective injuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will feature in both the series against Australia and South Africa while Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will only feature in T20Is against Aussies. Youngster Arshdeep Singh will play T20Is against South Africa.

BCCI has said Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Ravi Bishnoi has been excluded from both the squads after featuring in a game against Pakistan in Asia Cup. Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have got the spot in both the squads despite having not so great Asia Cup.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.