Former Bangladesh U-19 cricketer Mohammad Sozib committed suicide on Saturday. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

Dhaka (Bangladesh) | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Bangladesh under 19 cricketer Mohammad Sozib on Saturday committed suicide at his residence in Durgapur.

Sozib, 21, was reportedly in depression and hadn't played a single competitive match since March 2018 was not even in the Bangabandhu T20 draft.

"Sozib was part of our U-19’s 2018 batch with Saif and Afif (Hossain). He was a standby in the World Cup. He played against Sri Lanka as well as in the Asia Cup. It’s really sad to hear this," said Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) game development manager Abu Enam Mohammad, as reported by BDcrictime.

"It’s tough to say whether it’s from depression or anything else. He hasn’t been regular in cricket in the past few years. He became too much Rajshahi centric. He played just first division and (Dhaka) Premier League in Dhaka," he said.

"He wasn’t even in the Bangabandhu T20 draft. I don’t know if there is anything to be frustrated. He even played a match in Rajshahi day before yesterday," Mohammad told BDcrictime.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud, who is also the head coach of Bangla Trac Academy in Rajshahi, expressed grief over Sozib's death and called his demise "extremely sad".

"I can’t believe what I heard. I am feeling extremely sad hearing the news. He was an opening batsman who bowled medium-pace, and he played for Shinepukur Cricket Club," Mahmud was quoted as saying by Kaler Kantho.

Sozib was under-19 Bangladeshi cricketer. He had made his List A debut for Shinepukur Cricket Club on February 5, 2018.

