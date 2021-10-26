New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and many others extended their support for Shami. Now, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday has urged people to show respect to players, voicing his support for senior India pacer Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to abuse on social media following the national team's World Cup loss to the arch-rivals.

The Pakistan opener, who played a match-winning unbeaten 79-run knock in his team's comprehensive 10-wicket over India in the T20 World Cup campaign opener on Sunday, requested people to show respect to players, who are always under immense pressure to perform.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world



Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021

"The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed one of the best bowlers in the world.

"Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND," Rizwan wrote on Twitter.

One of India's best fast bowlers in recent times, Shami was the team's most expensive bowler on Sunday, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," wrote former India opener Sehwag.

Member of Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi also extended his support for Mohammed Shami and wrote, "Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them."

Posted By: Ashita Singh