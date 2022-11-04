T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi Steps Down As Afghanistan Captain, Says 'Will Continue To Play For My Country'

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has stepped down from the leadership role after his side's poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they fail to qualify for the semis.

Nabi has said that he will continue to play for his country as a player.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, the 37-year-old revealed that his team's preparations were not upto the mark for the marquee event and there were disagreements with team management and selection committee in the recent tours of Afghanistan.



"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches," Nabi said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance. Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me," he added.

Nabi thanked his supporters for extending their love for the country during the ongoing T20 World Cup despite rain affecting their matches.

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan," he concluded.

Afghanistan were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Australia by four runs earlier in the day.

After the match, Nabi said they didn't get any momentum in the tournament which went against them and affected the result of the match.

"Really good game of cricket, they started really well, at the end Farooqi bowled well. The way we started in the powerplay and in the middle, but we throw away that 4 wickets in the middle under pressure. It's really tough to play a game and then don't play for 10 days. We did not get any momentum at all through this tournament. Day by day we improve and today was a fantastic game for us," he said at the post-match presentation.

Afghanistan finished at the bottom in Group 2 points table with only two points by virtue of washed-out games in five matches.