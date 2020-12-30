Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident in the Soorwal village of Rajasthan on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, quoting Azharuddin's personal assistant.

Azharuddin was travelling to Ranthambore along with his family when his car met with an accident on the Lalsot-Kota highway. He and his family were taken to a hotel on another car after the incident, according to a report by India Today.

Former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today.



Azharuddin represented India in 99 tests and 334 One Day Internationals in a career spanning 16 years -- from 1984 to 2000. As a captain, he led the Indian team to victory in 90 ODIs, the highest until surpassed by MS Dhoni in 2014.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja