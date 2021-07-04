Mithali aims to bring the World Cup home in 2021. "After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 one-day World Cup," she had said.

Mithali Raj became top run scorer across all formats in women's cricket with India's four-wicket win against England in the third and final ODI in Worcester | Picture: @mithaliraj | Instagram

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mithali Raj, Indian women’s cricket captain became the top run scorer across format in women’s cricket on Saturday. Mithali scripted the history during India's four-wicket win against England in the third and final ODI in Worcester. At 10,336 runs, Mithali now stands on top amongst leading run scorers of women’s cricket. Indian captain overtook England’s former batter Charlotte Edwards’ 10,273 runs.

Why Mithali’s top run scorer tag is here to stay for long?

This is because Charlotte Edwards who was the top run scorer in women’s cricket until Saturday has retired. The third in the list is New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. She is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches. Australia's skipper Meg Lanning follows Windies' Stefanie who has scored 7024 runs in 199 games.

With a difference of 2,487 runs right now, Mithali clearly tops the list with a far down domination with no one close to her from the ones still in the game. The Padma Shri awardee continues to be fit for the game and is likely to play in the immediate future, meaning the gap between her and others will show no change but increase.

Other International Cricket records by Mithali Raj that are here to stay

- Twenty one years in International Cricket: Mithali Raj, across all forms of the Cricket, is the only Cricketer still playing since the 1990s after making her debut in 1999. Mithali remains the only women Cricketer with the most number of international appearances in Cricket. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

- Number of fifties: Mithali Raj holds the record of most number of fifties in Women’s Cricket; 58. Following her is again the former England batter Charlotte Edwards at 46 fifties. During 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup, Indian captain scored seventh consecutive half century and made a world record for most number of consecutive fifties by a player in the format.

- Mithali holds the record for playing the most consecutive Women’s One Day International for an International team; 109 matches.

In September 2019, Raj retired from T20I Cricket.

She aims to bring the World Cup home in 2021. "After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 one-day World Cup," she said in a BCCI press statement.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma