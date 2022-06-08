New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran Indian woman's cricketer Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket. In a long post on Twitter, the 39-year-old thanked her supporters, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), and others for supporting her during her 23-year-old long journey.

Recalling her journey with the Indian women's team, Raj said it was an honour for her to lead the side, saying it helped her in shaping herself as a person. She also expressed hopes that she also helped in shaping the Indian side during her rein as skipper.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life," she said.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour."

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright," Raj added.

Raj made her debut in 1999 when she was 16-year-old. She is the highest run-scorer in women's one-day internationals (ODIs) with 7,805 runs. She had represented India in 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is, and 12 Tests. In T20Is and Tests, she has scored 2,364 runs and 699 runs, respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma