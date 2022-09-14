Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh To Miss T20Is Against India Due To Injuries

Australia have rested their T20I stars Mitchell Starc (knee), Mitchell Marsh (ankle) and Marcus Stoinis (side) for India tour as they announce squad for the three-match shortest format series ahead of the ICC showpiece event.

The trio are expected to be fit for Australia's opening match at the T20 World Cup against New Zealand on October 22.

"The injuries to the trio are minor, but with the travel involved for three games in three separate cities in six days in India, Australia has taken a cautious approach with their T20 World Cup campaign due to start on October 22 when they face New Zealand at the SCG," crticket.com.au reported.

Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott will replace the missing trio for the limited overs series against India.

Experienced opener David Warner is being rested for the tour, with right-hander Josh Inglis among the options Australia have to partner Aaron Finch at the top of the order.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Earlier on Monday, BCCI named India's squad for home series against Australia which will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma. Pacer Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshal Patel made their return to the side after missing the recently concluded Asia Cup.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played in Mohali on September 20 while Nagpur and Hyderabad will play host to second and third T20I on September 23 and 25 respectively.