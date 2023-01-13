Mitchell Santner To Lead New Zealand T20I Team Against India, Ben Lister Earns Maiden Call-Up

Spinner Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in the three-match T20I series against India while pacer Ben Lister has been given a maiden call-up for the tour, the New Zealand Cricket Board announced.

Auckland Aces pacer Lister is set for a potential international debut in the series opener in Ranchi later in the month. Lister earned the call-up at the back of his domestic performance as he was named Auckland Cricket’s Men’s Bowler of the Year last season.

The pacer made his New Zealand A debut late last year in India. The 27-year-old’s tour to India with New Zealand A was cut short after he was struck down with pneumonia in Bangalore. The infection saw him spend time in hospital before returning home to New Zealand to continue his recovery.

As many as nine core players that played the last year's T20 World Cup have been named in the squad.

All-rounder Henry Shipley, who made his international debut in the ODI series against Pakistan, has been named in the squad. Otago Volts leg-spinning all-rounder Michael Rippon feature in the squad for the first time since his debut against Scotland on last year’s European Tour.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said Lister had impressed with his range of skills across the formats.

“Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces’ leading wicket-taker in T20 and List A cricket. His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting.”

“We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it’s a testament to his work ethic that he’s been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season," he added.

Auckland Aces bowler Kyle Jamieson (back), Canterbury Kings bowler Matt Henry (abdominal) and Wellington Firebirds bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

Continuing from the India ODI series Luke Ronchi will be head coach with the squad with assistance from NZC network coaches Bob Carter (batting) and Paul Wiseman (bowling) along with Trevor Penney as fourth coach.

New Zealand T20I squad for India series: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand will tour India to play three ODIs followed by as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played on Wednesday, January 18 in Hyderabad.